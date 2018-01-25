Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested for Armed Robbery

Disney star Adam Hicks was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of armed robbery.

The 25-year-old actor, who starred on the Disney XD shows Zeke and Luther and Pair of Kings as well as in the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth, and Danni Tamburro, a 23-year-old actress were detained at 2 p.m. in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. A police spokesperson told E! News that officers arrested the two for allegedly carrying out several armed robberies in the city. No injuries of victims were reported. Bail was set at $350,000 for each.

Hicks and Tamburro appear to be a couple, based on photos the two have posted on social media in recent months.

Police said in a statement that one of the alleged victims was a 52-year-old man, who said a man armed with a handgun demanded his wallet at gunpoint. The victim was able to run away.

Police said that as officers were investigating the incident, three additional armed street robberies of pedestrians occurred within minutes of each other in Burbank. The victims all provided similar descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle—a dark-colored Kia with at least two occupants.

Moments later, a witness told police they spotted a vehicle matching that description. Officers located the car and detained a woman connected to at least one of the robbery suspects. Inside the vehicle, they found property belonging to one of the robbery victims, and also found additional stolen property in a nearby area.

Police said in their statement that after 1 p.m., detectives were led to a home believed to be linked to the suspects and that due to the nature of the crimes, S.W.A.T. Team members helped served a search warrant on the residence. Hicks and Tamburro, who is suspected of being the driver, were detained in the home and booked in jail for armed robbery, police said. Additional stolen property was found inside the residence during service of the search warrant, they added.

Hicks and Tamburro remain in jail as of Thursday morning and have not commented on their arrests. Both are due to appear in court on Friday.