How Jessica Chastain Fought to Get Octavia Spencer Equal Pay

Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer just proved the power of sisterhood.

During the Women Breaking Barriers panel at the Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Spencer revealed how the red-headed star went to bat for her for pay equity.

As Spencer recalled, Chastain approached her to work on a holiday comedy together about 15 months ago. Spencer was for it, but she wanted to be paid fairly. She explained the pay gap between white and black actresses to Chastain who simply wasn't having it.

"I love that woman because she's walking the walk, and she's actually talking the talk," Spencer explained. "She said, 'Octavia we're going to get you paid on this film...And you and I are going to be tied together. We're going to be favored nations, and we're going to make the same thing."