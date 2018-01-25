Elle King Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary After Years of Drama

It looks like Elle King has rekindled an old flame.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her two year anniversary with her formerly estranged husband Andrew Ferguson.

"2 yrs," she wrote alongside a picture of cupcakes decorated with photos of the couple.

King confirmed the two got back together in December when she shared a picture of her and Ferguson posing cheek to cheek with tears in their eyes.

"Goodbyes suck," she wrote on Instagram. "Truth is, you can only postpone your flight so many times before you have to play a New Year's Eve show. But sometimes goodbyes are a blessing. Like the big ass SMELL YA LATER I'm giving to 2017!! I look forward to a new stage of my marriage in 2018. Not just forgiveness from each other, but moving the f--k on from it."