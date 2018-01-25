The Vampire Diaries' Steven R. McQueen Is Engaged

Another Vampire Diaries hottie will soon be officially off the market!

Steven R. McQueen is engaged to girlfriend Allie Silva.

The actor and the model, who are both 29, posted on their Instagram pages on Thursday a black and white photo of the two kissing and holding hands over a romantic dinner.

"She said yes," McQueen wrote.

"My best friend, love of my life...YES, yes yes a million times over @steven_r_mcqueen," Silver said.

McQueen and Silva, whose full first name is Alexandra, began dating more than a year ago. He made their relationship Instagram-official in late 2016.