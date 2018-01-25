Erika Jayne Performs "Fighter"—in Front of Christina Aguilera!—on Lip Sync Battle

Suddenly it's 2003 again.

At least, it is over on Lip Sync Battle. In a sneak peek of the show's upcoming episode on Thursday night, it's girl power all the way for competitor and reality maven Erika Jayne. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, who is no stranger to the recording studio herself, channeled her inner Christina Aguilera for a fierce rendition of "Fighter." The best part? Aguilera herself was there to watch.

Perched on a throne, the iconic songstress got into the groove of Jayne's performance as she pumped her fist in the air and sang along to the chart-topping hit. Meanwhile, the performer was clad in a look à la "Dirrty" Aguilera, with long braided platinum locks and a black leather ensemble.

"Why that song?" LL Cool J asked Jayne.

"It spoke to me. I'm a fighter. She's a fighter. We're all fighters," she told the co-host.