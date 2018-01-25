Josh Flagg's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Wedding Vows to Bobby Boyd Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

Grab the tissues, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles wedding is here and it is emotional! In the exclusive sneak peek above, Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd exchange their personalized wedding vows at their lavish affair in September 2017.

"Bobby, I had written my vows just four months into our relationship because I knew already then that you were the one," Josh says to Bobby.

The laughs come after Josh calls Bobby "incredibly hot," but the emotions get going.

"Aside from that, you are the most interesting man I have ever met," Josh says in the clip above. "You are my soulmate. Anyone who has the love we have for one another is the luckiest person on Earth."