RuPaul Gives Stephen Colbert a Drag Race Vocabulary Lesson

Stephen Colbert, you're in for a special lesson, okurrr?

As to be expected, RuPaul brought a new level of fierceness to The Late Show set Wednesday night when he sat down for an interview with host Stephen Colbert. While it started out as a typical Q&A, the Emmy-winning host of RuPaul's Drag Race eventually turned the chat into a vocabulary lesson for Colbert.

After revealing to Colbert that he is rocking "executive realness" in his suit and tie, RuPaul dropped one of his signature phrases, "Okurrr!"

"Ok, let's get to that," Colbert asked. "Ok, that phrase was my next question...the Drag Race has birthed a language all of its own. Can you translate for me?" Ask and you shall receive, Stephen!