Coco Producer Darla K. Anderson Talks About the Film's Success

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 9:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner Instagram, 600

How Kylie Jenner's Disappearance From the Public Eye Boosted Her Popularity

Grammy Statuette Statue

Stars Encouraged to Wear White Roses at the 2018 Grammy Awards for Time's Up Movement

Riverdale

Riverdale Recap: The 6 Most Amazingly Bonkers Things That Happened in "The Wrestler"

Coco is a huge success and not just because of its Academy Award nominations, also because of how it's inspired and opened the hearts of so many. 

We recently chatted with one of the film's producers Darla K. Anderson, and she told us why she thinks the film has been such a game changer. 

"You know, this is a film that celebrates family, it celebrates Mexico, and it's a beautiful film. It's this interesting combination of this specificity but universal themes. We all love family, we all want to be remembered, and we want to remember our family," she tells E! News.

Watch

Gael Garcia Bernal Dishes on Disney's Coco

Our reporter also asked the producer if she had seen the viral video of a little boy singing the movie's song "Remember Me."

Watch

Watch Disney's Coco Official Trailer

"If you didn't cry, I worry for you. That video is amazing," she says. "That video was wonderful, I think ultimately as poignant and as much as you cry, I also think it's such an optimistic view on staying connected and in this case to his little sister."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Pixar , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.