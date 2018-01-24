Coco Producer Darla K. Anderson Talks About the Film's Success

Coco is a huge success and not just because of its Academy Award nominations, also because of how it's inspired and opened the hearts of so many.

We recently chatted with one of the film's producers Darla K. Anderson, and she told us why she thinks the film has been such a game changer.

"You know, this is a film that celebrates family, it celebrates Mexico, and it's a beautiful film. It's this interesting combination of this specificity but universal themes. We all love family, we all want to be remembered, and we want to remember our family," she tells E! News.