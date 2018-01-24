Stars Encouraged to Wear White Roses at the 2018 Grammy Awards for Time's Up Movement

The Time's Up initiative will continue to empower at the 2018 Grammy Awards this Sunday.
Similar to the 2018 Golden Globes, during which stars wore all black to protest sexual harassment and inequality, celebrities who attend the Grammy Awards are now being encouraged to wear white roses to continue spreading the message.
A group dubbed the Voices in Entertainment joined together to pen a letter to their "brothers and sisters in music," writing, "As we are inspired by the #timesup campaign, we are encouraging the artists that we work with and our colleagues attending the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City to wear a white rose to the ceremony on Sunday, January 28th. We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."
The letter, which was led by Meg Harkins of Roc Nation and Karen Rait of Rhymthmic Promotion, Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records, continued, "Please join us in support of equal representation in the workplace, for leadership that reflects the diversity of our society, workplaces free of sexual harassment and a heightened awareness of accountability that our sisters started on January 1st and continued through the Golden Globes and onward."
Grammy nominated artist Rapsody—who is the only female artist with nods for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song—is already confirmed to wear the rose in support of the movement.
The letter concluded, "The world is listening. Wear a white rose."
The movement will also be supported on social media through the hashtags, #timesup, #whiterose and #hope.