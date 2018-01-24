Shailene Woodley Just Made Her Relationship With Ben Volavola Instagram Official

Shailene Woodley is taking the next step in her relationship near the City of Love.

While stepping out for Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday evening, the actress headed to the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show to admire the latest collection.

During the runway show, Shailene was able to capture some of the best looks through Instagram Stories.

But in between admiring the dresses, the actress posted pictures with her boyfriend Ben Volavola for the first time.

"This date tho…" Shailene wrote on social media while posing in her leopard print dress next to the rugby player. She also shared a picture of the pair kissing on the lips before calling it a night.