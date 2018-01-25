This Signature Grammy Week Cocktail Recipe Is a Viewing Party Must-Have

You want to know what's refreshing? The truth, acceptance and, to take it a different but related direction, the taste of Absolut's Signature Grammy Week Cocktail: The Absolut Lime Vodkarita.

How else are these things connected, you ask? Great question. If you haven't heard, Rita Ora is teaming up with Absolut to write a song inspired by your amazing stories of acceptance.

And since the 2018 Grammys are upon us, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate with a thematic cocktail. Even better, the Absolut Lime Vodkarita is easy to make at home with three ingredients: Absolut Lime (with no added sugar), lime juice and agave nectar.

Here's how you make it: