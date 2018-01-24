David Copperfield Addresses Past Sexual Assault Accusations in #MeToo Statement

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
David Copperfield is speaking out about the #MeToo movement.
In a lengthy statement voicing support for victims of sexual abuse, the famous illusionist also described how his life was "turned upside down" by what he claimed were false allegations made against him more than a decade ago. In 2007, a woman accused Copperfield of sexually assaulting her at his Bahamas home. Charges were never filed against him and the woman was later arrested for allegedly falsely claiming another person assaulted her.
Copperfield wrote on social media Wednesday, "The #MeToo movement is crucial and long overdue. We all want people who feel they've been victims of sexual misconduct to be empowered, and as a rule we should listen, so more will feel comfortable coming forward. It's important."
"But imagine what it's like," he added, "believing in the movement, and having also been falsely accused publicly in the past."
David shared, "To have your life and your family's life turned upside down. Three years and hundreds of stories reported on a false claim investigated by the FBI, where the end result was that the accuser was caught by law enforcement making the same false claim about another man. The proof was on tape. The accuser was arrested and charged."
He then touched on his own "innocence," and the affect falsely alleging a crime can have on actual victims who want their stories heard and believed.
"I've lived with years of news reports about me being accused of fabricated, heinous acts, with few telling the story of the accuser getting arrested, and my innocence," Copperfield wrote. "Knowing that false accusers can negatively impact the believability of others and are a true disservice to those who have been victims of sexual misconduct, I didn't draw attention to it."
The 61-year-old magician concluded his statement with a plea, alluding to an unidentified "storm" he is currently going through.
"So while I weather another storm, I want the movement to continue to flourish," Copperfield said. "Always listen, and consider everything carefully, but please for everyone's sake don't rush to judgment."