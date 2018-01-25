All the Times Beyoncé and Jay-Z Looked Crazy in Love at the Grammys

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the king and queen of the Grammys.

With 22 wins, the "Formation" singer outnumbers her hubby—but only slightly. The "Family Feud" rapper has 21 wins to his name and heads into Sunday night's award show with the most nominations (eight to be exact).

Over the years, the couple has recorded songs about love, infidelity and forgiveness. Some of these songs have even been performed on the Grammys stage. Who could forget their 2014 performance of "Drunk in Love," or Beyoncé's 2017 performance of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles?"

In honor of Sunday's award show, here's a gallery of all the times the two have reminded us they're still crazy in love at the Grammys.

All the Times Beyonce and Jay-Z Looked Crazy in Love at the Grammys

The 2018 Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network.

James Corden will serve as this year's host.

