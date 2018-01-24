Big Little Lies Cast Is Just as Excited About Meryl Streep Joining Season 2 as You Are

There was only one actor who could increase the star power for Big Little Lies season two: Meryl Streep.

The Oscar winner is set to join the HBO hit's highly anticipated second season, taking on the role of Mary Louise Wright, Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) mother. Per HBO, Mary Louise will arrive in Monterey "searching for answers" about Perry's death, and will be "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren."

While Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and the rest of the characters might not be thrilled to see Mary Louise, their real-life counterparts were more than ready to officially welcome Streep to the BLL family.

"Welcome to the #BigLittleLies family Miss Streep - can't wait xx," Kidman, who will likely be squaring off against her former The Hours co-star, wrote on Instagram.