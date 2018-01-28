Grammy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are finally here!

The 2018 award show is off to a star-studded start with a veritable who's-who list of presenters, nominees and, of course, the evening's host, James Corden.

The late-night talk show host is set to take center stage once again as the evening's emcee and the night is without a doubt going to be a memorable one.

Jay-Z leads the night off with the most nominations for his latest album, 4:44, while Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Khalid, Childish Gambino and more following behind.

But what would music's biggest night of the year be without some live performances?

Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Kesha and many, many more are slated to get the crowd on their feet during the televised ceremony.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the big winners of the night: