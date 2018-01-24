Meryl Streep Joins Big Little Lies Season 2

How will Big Little Lies top season one, a season that garnered huge ratings and awards ranging from Golden Globes to Emmys and everything in between? With Meryl Streep.

Yep, according to The Hollywood Reporter the Oscar winner will star in season two of HBO's Big Little Lies opposite stars and executive producers Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother to Alexander Skarsgard's Perry Wright. Viewers will remember Skarsgård's Perry, the abusive husband to Kidman's Celeste, died at the end of season one after a confrontation with the characters portrayed by Kidman, Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz.