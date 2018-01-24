Teresa Giudice Previews Her Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Showdown With Kim DePaola

Kim DePaola clearly didn't listen to Teresa Giudice's tagline, "If you're not about the namaste, get the hell out of my way."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's reunion concludes tonight with the showdown everyone has been waiting for: Teresa vs. Kim D., who joined the ladies on the couch at the end of last week's episode, and it's safe to say their encounter is definitely not about the namaste.
"She is trying to defame me and she is putting out false accusations about me and my husband, and I gave her a piece of my mind," Teresa tells E! News of tonight's highly anticipated confrontation, which comes after Kim. D. accused Teresa of cheating on her husband, Joe Giudice. "It's wrong what she's doing. Listen, she likes it dish it out, I can give it right back to her."
As for why Kim D. feels the need to spread rumors about Teresa, the mom-of-four says, "It's sad, you hate to say that word, envy or jealous…what else could it be?"
While Teresa hasn't always been known for remaining calm during reunions (Never forget when she pushed host Andy Cohen!), it seems viewers will see a different Tre tonight.
"Whatever people say about me, it doesn't even faze me," she says. "Listen, if I have the opportunity to confront the person, like we did, at the reunion, otherwise, I could really care less."
Press play on the video above to hear more from Teresa about her feud with Kim. D.
Aside from Teresa vs. Kim D., fans can expect to see Danielle Staub and Dolores Catania go at it, after the latter accuses the former of being on Xanax and calls her a "skank." Danielle's reaction? You gotta see it for yourself.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion part two airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
