Inside Chicago West's Fabulous Life: Private Jets, Kanye West Concerts, Front Row With Kim Kardashian & More Perks!

Scott Disick Gets ''Aggressive'' During Meltdown Over Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend: ''What the F--k Is Wrong With You?!''
The life of a Kardashian kid is no doubt a fabulous one. Now that little Chicago West has joined the crew, she's bound to get spoiled with all the luxe benefits that come with being a member of the family.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate on Jan. 15. So, we'll have to wait to fawn over some of Chicago's major moments and firsts. In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the fabulous perks we can expect little Chi to enjoy.
From sitting front row at Kanye's concerts and being all-dolled-up in Kim's KKW Beauty and Kyle Jenner's Lip Kits, Chicago West is going to be living the high life (literally...in a private jet!).
Go ahead, indulge yourself and check out some of the many privileges Chicago West is likely to enjoy.
AKM-GSI
Chicago West was born to be a little fashionista. With hand-me-downs from her big sister, North, she's bound to be rocking amazing sequined gowns like this one.
With Kim and fam making it all the way to Jerusalem for North's baptism, you can bet Chicago West's holy moment won't be one to miss.
Chicago West will be a regular in the studio and may even get the chance to lay down some tracks.
Article continues below
Good American
Chicago West will be dressed head-to-toe in Good American's finest denim, thanks to aunt KoKo!
Snapchat
With all of Kylie's lip kits at her disposal, Chi is sure to become a little makeup guru.
Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
Chicago West will have an all-access pass to some of the biggest stars, including Katy Perry.
Article continues below
Daphne Joy / Snapchat
It won't be long before Chicago West is topping the themed birthday parties her sister North and cousin Penelope have enjoyed.
When it comes to travel, you can bet Chicago West will be flying private.
Chicago West will always have first dibs on her mom's beauty line, KKW Beauty.
Article continues below
Snapchat
Front row and center! Where else would you expect to find Chicago West at one of her dad's concerts?
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy
Let's face it, Chicago West will most likely be the next muse for Yeezy Season 7. On top of sitting front row next to Vogue editor, Anna Wintour, you may even see Chi strutting her stuff down the runway.
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
Chicago West is sure to be the star of the next Kardashian Khristmas kard.
Article continues below
On top of being a real life princess, Chicago West will have the chance to meet all of Disneyland's finest characters in the flesh!
Chicago West may not have her license yet, but that won't stop this little diva from having her very first car.
Chicago West will get the chance to live out her wildest dreams, like becoming a mermaid for a day!
Article continues below
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM