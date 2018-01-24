Coco Rocha's 2-Year-Old Daughter Ioni Makes Her Paris Runway Debut

Mommy and me!

Coco Rocha and her 2-year-old daughter Ioni Conran walked the runway together at the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2018 show on Wednesday, marking Ioni's Paris runway debut. The mother-daughter duo wore matching outfits and hairstyles and held hands as they walked (and struck poses) down the runway together.

After the show, the 29-year-old model, who is currently pregnant with her second child, posted an adorable video on Instagram of her and Ioni's runway walk. "Carrying my son in my belly with my daughter @ioniconran by my side, I will never forget this day! Thank you @jpgaultierofficial for another unforgettable moment on the runway, my heart is so full," Coco captioned the video post.