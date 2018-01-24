The Voice: Trace Adkins Is Blake Shelton's Season 14 Advisor

You're not gonna want to miss this when season 14 of The Voice arrives.

E! News can exclusively reveal that country music star Trace Adkins will be serving as Blake Shelton's advisor during the battle rounds when the singing competition returns in February.

Shelton and the "You're Gonna Miss This" singer have been longtime friends and even have a song together called "Hillbilly Bone," but this is the first time Adkins has joined his pal on The Voice.