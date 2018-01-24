The Voice: Trace Adkins Is Blake Shelton's Season 14 Advisor

You're not gonna want to miss this when season 14 of The Voice arrives. 

E! News can exclusively reveal that country music star Trace Adkins will be serving as Blake Shelton's advisor during the battle rounds when the singing competition returns in February.

Shelton and the "You're Gonna Miss This" singer have been longtime friends and even have a song together called "Hillbilly Bone," but this is the first time Adkins has joined his pal on The Voice.  

Shelton's former advisors have included Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Michael Buble, Bette Midler, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, girlfriend Gwen Stefani, and even Kelly Clarkson, who has signed on as a coach for season 14. 

Clarkson seems pretty serious about her role, so Shelton and Adkins had better be ready for quite a competition. 

Adam Levine and Alicia Keys will also be competing as coaches in season 14. 

The Voice premieres Monday, February 26 with the first round of blind auditions on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.) 

