James Corden Just Wants to Be Invited to Prince Harry's Bachelor Party

James Corden doesn't think he'll be invited to the royal wedding, but there's another invitation he really has his eye on.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning Wednesday, the 2018 Grammys host got to chatting about the upcoming wedding between Prince Harry and American star Meghan Markle. Naturally, the future nuptials have caused quite the frenzy in the United States but, as Corden pointed out to the morning news anchors, his native country doesn't react with the same level of enthusiasm.

"I think inherently as British people we just don't get quite as excited about anything as America does and to our detriment many times," the late-night host said.