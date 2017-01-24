Don't Miss a Beat of the 2018 Grammys Red Carpet Thanks to 3 Different BTS Cameras

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jan. 24, 2017 6:00 AM

Presented by AT&T

Branded: AT &amp; T

The only way to view the full E! Live 360 experience above is on the E! News app, which you can download @ the  iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

Not to call anyone a control freak, but isn't life just easier when you're in charge?

If you're nodding along in agreement, we've got some Grammys 2018 news we think you'll like. Just download the E! News app (get it here: iOS App Store or Google Play Store) and you'll have full day-of access to not one, not two, but three red carpet cams via the E! Live 360 experience, presented by AT&T.

Not only will each of the three views be exclusive, but you're also in the driver's seat. In the Live 360 experience you can bounce between the E! studio, the Arrivals Cam or the Fashion Cam whenever you feel like it.

Branded: Grammy Awards, Will Marfuggi

Consider the E! studio view your home base. It's the first screen you'll see pop up in the app. It's also where host Will Marfuggi will be on live, answering your incoming tweets about the show.

Branded: Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

If you're all about being the first to sneak a peek of the celebs the second they step out of the limo and onto the carpet, trust: You'll want to dial into this scene.

Branded: Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And if you want a closer look at all the couture gowns and dapper tuxes? This in-the-action cam plants you right in the middle of the carpet so you can basically rub elbows with your favorite celebs.

Also note: Switching between locations on your device is easy! Starting in the studio view, just swipe to your right for Fashion Cam footage and then to your left to get in on the Arrivals Cam activity.

Whatever view you choose is a great one—and it's your call to make. All you have to do is tune in this Sunday, January 28 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. 

