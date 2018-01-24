Demi Lovato's 2018 Tour to Include Free Therapy for Fans

On her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour, Demi Lovato will again give back to her fans in a big way—and may even change their lives.

The 25-year-old singer's concerts will be preceded by inspirational speeches and group therapy and wellness workshops by CAST Centers to promote dialogue about mental health. Lovato is an alumna and co-owner of the Los Angeles mental health and wellness treatment center and was a patient in 2011. She had offered such services during her and Nick Jonas' Future Now tour in 2016.

"It's basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we're also helping out with different charities from around the country," Lovato said on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "So it'll be an incredible, very moving and inspiring experience."

"I want to do this because one, it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour," Lovato said. "I've actually met people that go to CAST because they went to CAST on tours and realized they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way and it's changed lives and I want to be able to do that again. It's a part of my whole...life, about giving back and I think it's really important that I continue to do this while I'm on tour."