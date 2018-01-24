2018 Grammy Awards A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

Tune in to E!'s Grammys Countdown show starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 following by our two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. After the Grammys telecast, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29 at 7 and 11 p.m.

The 2018 Grammy Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Check out E! News' A-Z guide to the 2018 Grammy Awards:

The Recording Academy's annual ceremony, honoring the best in music, takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Late Late Show's James Corden is hosting the event for the second consecutive year.

The 2018 Grammy Awards are almost here!

