2018 Grammy Awards A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 5:00 AM

The 2018 Grammy Awards are almost here!

The Recording Academy's annual ceremony, honoring the best in music, takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Late Late Show's James Corden is hosting the event for the second consecutive year.

Nominees include past winner Taylor Swift, "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi BChildish GambinoLuis Fonsi and Daddy YankeeLady GagaPink and Kendrick Lamar, who received a whopping seven nominations. The latter seven are also set to perform, as are U2Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus, who will take the stage with Elton John.

Check out E! News' A-Z guide to the 2018 Grammy Awards:

The 2018 Grammy Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Tune in to E!'s Grammys Countdown show starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28 following by our two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. After the Grammys telecast, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29 at 7 and 11 p.m.

