This Is Us' Super Bowl Episode Promises All Your Questions About Jack's Death Will Be Answered

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 6:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

"Storm Chasers" Star Joel Taylor Dead at 38

Matt Damon

Watch Every 2018 Super Bowl Commercial Released So Far

Lisa Rinna, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Lisa Rinna Swaps Her Signature Shag for Longer Hair After 19 Years

This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us fans, this is what you wanted, right? In the Tuesday, Jan. 23 episode of the Emmy-winning NBC drama viewers saw Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) seemingly seal his fate.

"I know. It's a lot (but you wanted to know!). We have the world's best fans," This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted. "Thank you guys for caring. I'm sorry if you're crying. I blame @MiloVentimiglia for being so spectacular."

The episode saw Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) celebrating the Super Bowl and making plans for the future—they were going to team up on the Big Three Homes construction company—but then tragedy struck. Jack didn't turn off the crockpot properly and the infamous Pearson house fire began.

Fogelman showed Moore, Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown the episode before it aired on NBC. Their reaction? See for yourself below.

Photos

Going Behind the Scenes of This Is Us With the Adorable Cast

Read

This Is Us Wins 2018 SAG Award for TV Drama Ensemble?Its Biggest Honor

In the promo for This Is Us' post-Super Bowl episode, fans get a glimpse at the fire ravaging the home and now you know why the Pearson kids are so traumatized by their father's death. "It's my fault," Kate (Chrissy Metz) previously said. But how is it her fault? The promo above may provide a clue, Jack can be seen helping teenage Kate out of the house and in the Tuesday, Jan. 23 episode Kate struggled with adopting a dog. Did Jack go back to save the dog and it cost him his life?

"All of your questions will be answered," the voiceover in the promo says.

Be sure to set extra time on your DVR to account for any football game overruns.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC. The Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 4 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , Milo Ventimiglia , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.