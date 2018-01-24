David Schwimmer Stars in a 2018 Super Bowl Ad He Will Never See

Is this David Schwimmer's 2018 Super Bowl ad? He'll never know.

While the Friends alum is the star of Skittles' upcoming ad for the big game, Schwimmer won't ever know exactly how it plays out—because only one person will ever see the final footage. That lucky guy is teen Marcos Menendez from Canoga Park, Calif.

Fortunately, Schwimmer has a slight idea of what the ad could ultimately entail thanks to four eccentric rough cut videos. In one clip, the actor plays a bizarre tiny third wheel to a puppet and his owner.