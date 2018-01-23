This Is Us Details Jack's Last Day and How the Fire Started

We all knew this was coming but boy, were we not prepared for the emotions we were going to be grappling with during that fire.

This Is Us spent tonight's episode exploring Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) last day before the fire started that apparently ended his life, and we're starting to understand more and more why his death was so deeply affecting for each of his kids.

All Jack wanted to do was enjoy the 1998 Super Bowl with his family and their new entertainment system that he built, but all the kids had different ideas. Kate (Hannah Zeile) was struggling with her self image as she had to submit another audition piece to get into college, and didn't want Jack to film her or to keep telling her how beautiful he thought she was.