How to Get Away With Murder Sneak Peek: [Spoiler] Might Be the Next Dead Body

Bodies are dropping like flies around Annalise Keating.
Over the course of the two most recent How to Get Away With Murder episodes, we've watched as poor Simon (Behzad Dabu) accidentally shot himself in the head, followed by Frank (Charlie Weber) snapping Dominick's (Nicholas Gonzalez) neck. (Not like the guy didn't have it coming. He did kill Wes after all.)
And it's that second death that has Annalise (Viola Davis) thinking she might know who in her life is most likely to die next. In this sneak peek of this week's new episode, exclusive to E! News, Dominick's phone continues to ring and Annalise wants her henchman to get rid of it. Immediately.
"It's evidence he killed Wes," Frank says, making his case for hanging on to cell phone. It does have that voicemail from poor Wes (Alfred Enoch), after all.
"It's evidence you killed Dominick," Annalise counters.
As Frank sees it, the incessant calls from the same number since he killed Dominick means only one thing: Jorge (Esai Morales), Laurel's evil father, has no idea that the guy's dead. And since it's an Antares phone, he's certain it won't lead Jorge right to their doorsteps. It's almost like he doesn't know what sort of show he's on.
"Get rid of it, Frank," Annalise insists. "You want to end up the next dead body around here?"
"Oh, who's gonna kill me," Frank asks. "You or Jorge?" To see Annalise's surprising answer to that question, be sure to check out the clip above!
Elsewhere in the episode, Laurel (Karla Souza) struggles to come to terms with what happened on that tragic night, while Annalise and Frank continue to work together to do what they believe is best for the group. Meanwhile, details involving a past murder come to light as Annalise continues to build her class action.
How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.