How to Get Away With Murder Sneak Peek: [Spoiler] Might Be the Next Dead Body

Bodies are dropping like flies around Annalise Keating.

Over the course of the two most recent How to Get Away With Murder episodes, we've watched as poor Simon (Behzad Dabu) accidentally shot himself in the head, followed by Frank (Charlie Weber) snapping Dominick's (Nicholas Gonzalez) neck. (Not like the guy didn't have it coming. He did kill Wes after all.)

And it's that second death that has Annalise (Viola Davis) thinking she might know who in her life is most likely to die next. In this sneak peek of this week's new episode, exclusive to E! News, Dominick's phone continues to ring and Annalise wants her henchman to get rid of it. Immediately.

"It's evidence he killed Wes," Frank says, making his case for hanging on to cell phone. It does have that voicemail from poor Wes (Alfred Enoch), after all.