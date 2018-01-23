Best Looks From Paris Couture Week Spring-Summer 2018

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Jan. 23, 2018 5:17 PM

ESC: Bella Hadid, Alexandre Vauthier Spring Summer 2018

Chesnot/WireImage

Hot of the runways comes haute couture.

The City of Lights is teeming with celebrities, models and designers right now, as Paris Fashion Week heats up. Arguably the most fashion-forward event of the year, the days dedicated to couture are not only a chance for brands to show their most crafted, made-to-order creations, but it's an opportunity for regular folk like us to see what potential designs might make to the red carpet. Out of the feathery, architectural pieces sent down the Chanel runway by Karl Lagerfeld, which will resonate? (We're calling it: Kaia Gerber's boots.) Will we see Bella Hadid not only rock Alexandre Vauthier down the catwalk but also at Cannes? (We have before.) Will we spot some of these dresses come Oscars? Probably. 

Besides the amazing celebrity insight we can glean from this high-fashion event, please take a moment to fully take in the actual ensembles. Each look was specially made in an atelier, created by the most clothes-minded people in the world—they all are beautiful, but there are some looks that stand out above the rest.

To see the best couture looks of Paris Fashion Week according to us, click through.

Which look was your favorite?

