A Look Back at Rihanna's Grammy Outfits Through the Years

The 2018 Grammys are getting ready to rock you!
But other than killer collabs and who's gonna win, what we care most about is fashion! And there's no star who crushes on the carpet (and on the stage) quite like eight-time Grammy winner Ms. Rihanna.
From her poufy pink Giambattista Valli creation in 2015 to the cobalt blue Zac Posen dress in 2008, Rih's wild style has slayed the red carpet for over a decade.
The 60th annual Grammy Awards show, which will be hosted by James Corden for the second year in a row, is moving from the Staples Center in L.A. to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's been 15 years since the venue last hosted to the annual event.
What will BadGal Riri wear for the celebration of style and music this Sunday? Tune in to find out!
But before that take a look at Rihanna's many Grammy outfits over the years...
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The singer made a style statement at her first Grammys when she wore a green, one-shoulder Roberto Cavalli gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Umbrella"-era Rih opted for a short blue Zac Posen dress and short hair.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Eight years ago, the bad gal wore a high-collared, glittering Elie Saab frock.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Who could forget the sheer madness when a red-headed Rihanna arrived see-through Jean Paul Gaultier gown at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on February 13, 2011.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
On February 12, 2012, Rihanna turned up the sexy at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards with a black dress that she designed with Giorgio Armani.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rihanna slayed the the 2013 Grammys in this sheer, red Azzedine Alaia gown.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The "Diamond" singer had all eyes on her when she took over the red carpet in a hot pink Giambattista Valli creation.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water
The singer opted for a glittering orange crop top that showcased her midriff tattoo and black ball gown skirt by Armani Prive.
As for the show, Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six.
"I'm inspired by this year's nominees and the incredible talent each possesses," Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said. "Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture."
CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.