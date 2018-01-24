A Look Back at Rihanna's Grammy Outfits Through the Years

The 2018 Grammys are getting ready to rock you!

But other than killer collabs and who's gonna win, what we care most about is fashion! And there's no star who crushes on the carpet (and on the stage) quite like eight-time Grammy winner Ms. Rihanna.

From her poufy pink Giambattista Valli creation in 2015 to the cobalt blue Zac Posen dress in 2008, Rih's wild style has slayed the red carpet for over a decade.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards show, which will be hosted by James Corden for the second year in a row, is moving from the Staples Center in L.A. to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's been 15 years since the venue last hosted to the annual event.

What will BadGal Riri wear for the celebration of style and music this Sunday? Tune in to find out!

But before that take a look at Rihanna's many Grammy outfits over the years...