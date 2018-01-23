'N Sync Reunion at the Super Bowl? Joey Fatone Says to Kiss That Wish ''Bye, Bye, Bye''

'N Sync just keeps tearin' up our heart! Joey Fatone has once and for all squashed speculation that the early 2000s boy band would join Justin Timberlake at the 2018 Super Bowl.

The singer was stopped by TMZ during a recent outing in Los Angeles, and was asked to respond to rumors that a 'N Sync reunion would take place during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. As he put it, "I'm here right now. If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now... There's your proof. Nothing."

"And there's nothing wrong with that!" Fatone added. "S--t, he's doing his thing."

Fans have been clamoring for Timblerlake, Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick to get back in sync ever since their last performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.