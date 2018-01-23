Dylan Farrow Fires Back at Justin Timberlake in Time's Up Tweet

Dylan Farrow is calling out Justin Timberlake for his support of the Time's Up movement.

The 32-year-old adoptive daughter of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow has previously shared allegations that Woody sexually abused her when she was a child. In recent weeks, Dylan has called out actors like Blake Lively and Cate Blanchett on social media who have worked with the director and are supporting the Time's Up movement.

On Tuesday, Dylan responded to a tweet by Justin, who recently worked with Woody on the 2017 film Wonder Wheel.

"Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, 'You just want your cake and to eat it too.' What else am I about to do with a cake??" Justin asked.