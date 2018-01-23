Kaia Gerber Debuts the Sock Boot Everyone Will Be Wearing

Introducing: the next-gen sock boot.

Kaia Gerber walked the Chanel spring-summer 2018 runway in a voluminous, pink confection of lace, florals and feathers. The architectural mini was the perfect look for the model to debut at Paris Couture Week—and it gave us ample opportunity to spot next season's must-have trend: embellished sock boots!

You know today's sock boot: a heeled shoe, typically made out of more flexible leather or fabric, which fits snugly on your feet. When you put them on, it's like putting on a sock—hence the name. It Girls like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Sofia Richie made the white sock boot in particular ever-so popular this past fall. But thanks to Karl Lagerfeld, we will soon see an influx of beaded, mesh and tweed footwear strolling the streets.