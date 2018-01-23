See Margot Robbie's Sweet Reaction to Her First Oscar Nomination

Margot Robbie is now an Oscar nominee!

The 27-year-old actress has received her first-ever Academy Award nomination for her work in the film I, Tonya, which she also produced. It was announced on Tuesday that Margot is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2018 Oscars and her co-star, Allison Janney, is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Editor Tatiana S. Riegel also received a nomination for Best Film Editing for her work on the movie.

When the nominations were announced, Margot was in Australia at the Sydney premiere of I, Tonya. Margot's brother, Cameron Robbie, was there when his sister received the news and captured her reaction on camera.