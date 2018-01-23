Danielle Staub Is Officially Done With Dolores Catania & Her Accusations in This Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Preview

"Oh no, I didn't have any proof, but something's not right," Dolores tells Andy, while Danielle shakes her head in disbelief. "She just seems off."

When Melissa Gorga steps in to say that she doesn't like accusations that can't be proven, Dolores doubles down. "I'm not saying she's doing 10 kilos in the bathroom," she continues. "There's just something not right about her and I thought maybe Xanax or something."

"What are you talking about? Are you serious right now? Oh, stop it," Danielle replies, defending herself. "I have never done any such thing. You point your finger at me, you get in my face, you bark at me. I get it, you don't like me. But shut the f--k up and stop calling my names."