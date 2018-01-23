Danielle Staub Is Officially Done With Dolores Catania & Her Accusations in This Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Preview

If you thought Teresa Giudice coming face-to-face with Kim D would deliver all the fireworks in the conclusion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season eight reunion special, may we remind you that Danielle Staub is also in the house?
In this sneak peek of the hour, exclusive to E! News, the OG star of the franchise's Garden State installment, back this season as an official Friend of the Housewives, reignites her feud with Dolores Catania when host Andy Cohen brings up Dolores' earlier accusations of drug use. Suffice to say, Dolores' comments don't sit well with Danielle.
"Oh no, I didn't have any proof, but something's not right," Dolores tells Andy, while Danielle shakes her head in disbelief. "She just seems off."
When Melissa Gorga steps in to say that she doesn't like accusations that can't be proven, Dolores doubles down. "I'm not saying she's doing 10 kilos in the bathroom," she continues. "There's just something not right about her and I thought maybe Xanax or something."
"What are you talking about? Are you serious right now? Oh, stop it," Danielle replies, defending herself. "I have never done any such thing. You point your finger at me, you get in my face, you bark at me. I get it, you don't like me. But shut the f--k up and stop calling my names."
Naturally, that doesn't sit too well with Dolores. "Don't tell me to shut up, you skank," she lobs back. And though you can probably guess, if you want to see how well that sits with Danielle, you're going to have to check out the video above!
Elsewhere in the episode, Teresa makes an accusation of her own, claiming that Kim D is a Madame, and the entire cast is forced to revisit their Italy trip, where Margaret Joseph's mention of Hitler made her Siggy Flicker's bitter enemy and fractured the group for good.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's two-part reunion special concludes on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)