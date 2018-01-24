WAGS Atlanta's Ariel Anderson Is Sick of Being Compared to Her Big Sister Kierra Douglas

Ariel Anderson is done being compared to her older sister, Kierra Douglas.

In this clip from tonight's all-new WAGS Atlanta, Ariel sits down with her mom to share her frustrations and it wasn't long before the tears were flowing.

"The other day at the dance studio, you guys mentioned me not holding my weight and honestly, I try…I just feel like sometimes you want me to live up to all of Kierra's accomplishments," Ariel said with tears in her eyes.

"Ariel! Oh my gosh, I didn't know you felt that way," Ariel's mom exclaimed.