Jimmy Kimmel Still Isn't Over 2017's Best Picture Flop in New Oscars Promo

Jimmy Kimmel still isn't over last year's Oscar mishap.

After Tuesday's reveal of the 2018 nominees, ABC Television Network debuted a promo video showing the host poking fun at the unforgettable Best Picture flub.

Fans will recall how presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally proclaimed La La Land the winner of the Best Picture category instead of Moonlight. Fast-forward a year later and Kimmel is still having nightmares over the whole snafu.

"You know, I dream about it every night," Kimmel says in the video, as if talking to a therapist. 

In the trailer, Kimmel confesses he can't even open the mail anymore because it gives him flashbacks to the winner's envelope. He also yells at a barista for calling out the wrong name for a drink order.

"Come on, man! You gotta get the name right," he says as a giant Oscar statuette appears in front of him.

Even though he's tried to overcome his past, such as by burning his tuxedo, Kimmel just can't shake the memory.

"And the worst part is they want me to do it again. So, what do I do?" Kimmel asks, then revealing he's actually talking to Beatty.

"I don't care what you do," Beatty replies, "just get out of my house."

Watch the video to see the hilarious trailer.

This isn't the first time the Academy has poked fun at the incident. Back in December, the organization released a highlight reel trailer that included the famous flop.

Hopefully, Kimmel will get over his fear because he only has a little over a month until he resumes his hosting duty for the second year in a row.

The 90th Academy Awards will air live March 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

