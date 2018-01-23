Jimmy Kimmel Still Isn't Over 2017's Best Picture Flop in New Oscars Promo

Jimmy Kimmel still isn't over last year's Oscar mishap.

After Tuesday's reveal of the 2018 nominees, ABC Television Network debuted a promo video showing the host poking fun at the unforgettable Best Picture flub.

Fans will recall how presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally proclaimed La La Land the winner of the Best Picture category instead of Moonlight. Fast-forward a year later and Kimmel is still having nightmares over the whole snafu.

"You know, I dream about it every night," Kimmel says in the video, as if talking to a therapist.

In the trailer, Kimmel confesses he can't even open the mail anymore because it gives him flashbacks to the winner's envelope. He also yells at a barista for calling out the wrong name for a drink order.

"Come on, man! You gotta get the name right," he says as a giant Oscar statuette appears in front of him.