Tiffany Haddish Gets Props for Mispronouncing 2018 Oscar Nominees' Names

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 23, 2018 10:00 AM

If there's anyone who can pull off accidentally flubbing an Oscar nominee's name, it's funny lady Tiffany Haddish

The Girls Trip star and comedian was in the process of announcing the contenders for the 2018 Oscars alongside Andy Serkiswhen she faced a few monikers that gave her some pronunciation trouble. Needless to say, the flubs quickly turned into hilarious TV. 

For example, when it was time to reveal Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya as a Best Actor nominee, she casually gave his name a makeover. "Daniel Coolye," she started. "Daniel Kalua," she attempted again. "He know his name," she quipped. 

After Haddish flubbed Best Adapted Screenplay nominee Michael H. Weber's name, calling him Michael H. Wilber at first, the Disaster Artist writer tweeted his forgiveness. 

"Tiffany Haddish can mispronounce my name any way she wants! WOOOOOOO," the excited nominee wrote online. Haddish remained a good sport through the broadcast, though she had trouble again when it came time to pronounce Call Me by Your Name producer Luca Guadagnino's last name. Not to fret—fans came through online with praise and support for the comedian. 

"Tiffany Haddish could make reading a dinner menu fun," one follower tweeted. "Teachers, professional educators, mispronounce names on a daily basis. She's not the first celebrity to make a mistake and won't be the last. #TIffanyHaddish will be okay."

As for the star herself, Haddish did retweet this from a fan: "Would have been cool if @TiffanyHaddish got to read her own name as a nominee and pronounced it Tiffany Haddock #OscarNoms."

What did you think of the nominations? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

