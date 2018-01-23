The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Had the Perfect Response to People Calling Out Her Age

Age ain't nothing but a number...except on The Bachelor.

Since the 29 contestants competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart were revealed and Bekah Martinez was the only woman not to have her age listed, Bachelor Nation was buzzing about the Los Angeles-based nanny's age. While we learned pretty early on that Bekah was 22, the youngest contestant in the house, Arie, 36, only found out about her age in Monday night's episode...and was super-conflicted over their 14-year age difference before ultimately giving her a rose on their one-on-one.

Of course, the other women in the house and every one with a Twitter account seemed to have an opinion on Bekah's age, with most seeming to think she was not ready for marriage and was too young for Arie. During the episode's airing, Bekah sounded off on all the criticism on Twitter, and her tweets were kind of perfect.