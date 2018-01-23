American Pie, Ella Enchanted, Kill Bill and Meet the Parents Coming to Netflix in February 2018

Netflix is making several Oscar- and Razzi-nominated movies ready for streaming in February 2018. On Tuesday, the company announced which film and TV titles will soon become available. It will also premiere original programming, such as Altered Carbon, Coach Snoop and Queer Eye.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, subscribers now have the opportunity to create a separate "date night" profile, provide users with suggestions that "miraculously" suit everyone's tastes.

Here is the complete list of film and TV titles coming to Netflix in February 2018:

Available 2/1

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4