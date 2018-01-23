Laurie Metcalf on Her Lady Bird Oscar Nomination and Finding the Humanity in All of Her Characters

Laurie Metcalf considers herself a new kid on the block. Yes, the three-time Emmy winner, seven-time Emmy nominee, Tony winner and three-time Golden Globe nominee who as been working steadily since the 1980s is the new kid on the block when it comes to the Oscars. Metcalf picked up her first nomination—ever!—for her work in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird.

The actress was already up going about her day, preparing for her first day of rehearsal for her latest Broadway play Three Tall Women, when she got the call about her nomination.

"This is like a super day. These days don't happen. This is crazy," she told E! News in a phone interview.