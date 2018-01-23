2018 Oscar Nominations: Michelle Williams, James Franco, Tom Hanks and More Snubbed

For many stars, this morning marked a once in a lifetime moment—their first Oscar nomination.
As Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish listed off the 2018 Oscars nominees, a handful of actors and actresses had their career dreams realized —whether for the first time or, in Meryl Streep's case, the 21st. Among the newcomers were Call Me by Your Name's Timothée Chalamet and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, who are both waking up to their first Oscar nods today in the Best Actor category. Meanwhile, Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations total.
Still, as is the case with every award show in a season, some stars were unexpectedly left out of the running while others were surprisingly included. Here are the snubs and surprises of this year's Oscar nominations:
Snubs
Jessica Chastain: The Molly's Game star was unexpectedly snubbed of a nomination despite Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award nods.
Michelle WilliamsDespite leading All the Money in the World and her co-star Christopher Plummer's nomination, the accomplished star was not nominated for an Oscar. She was recognized earlier in the award season with a Golden Globe nomination.
Armie HammerWhile Chalamet was recognized with a nomination, his on-screen counterpart was unexpectedly left out of the Oscar nominations despite Critics' Choice Award and Golden Globe nominations.
Tom Hanks Though his co-star Streep was nominated for her performance in The Post, Hanks was left out of the actor categories.
Justina Mintz/Warner Bros.
James Franco While the Disaster Artist star has garnered multiple nominations for his performance in the film, including a Golden Globe win for Best Actor, he was shut out of the Oscar acting categories.
Wonder Woman: Despite being one of the highest-grossing films of 2017, Patty Jenkins' acclaimed live-action superhero film was entirely left out of the nominations.
Battle of the Sexes: The biographical tennis drama garnered some Golden Globe and SAG Award recognition for its two leads, Emma Stone and Steve Carell, but seems to have been forgotten by the Academy Awards.
The Big Sick: While Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay, their film and supporting actress Holly Hunter were snubbed of nods.
Surprises
Lesley Manville: The Phantom Thread actress is among the Supporting Actress contenders after being snubbed by the previous awards.
Greta Gerwig & Jordan Peele: After both directors were shut out of the category at the Golden Globe Awards, they earned recognition in the Academy Awards directing category for Lady Bird and Get Out.
Kobe BryantAs a nice surprise, the basketball legend earned his first Oscar nomination for the animated short, Dear Basketball, which he executive produced, wrote and starred in.