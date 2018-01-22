Reunion Alert! Jason Biggs Introduces American Pie Dad Eugene Levy to His Kids

When even Jason Biggs couldn't make his baby laugh, he knew he had to "bring in the big guns," so he called the only man who could get the job done.

On a video shared to his Instagram, the American Pie star showed his former onscreen dad, Eugene Levy, eliciting giggles from 3-month-old Lazlo Biggs, a feat that had yet to be accomplished, according to Biggs.

Levy worked his magic on the happy baby, making Biggs' wife Jenny Mollen say, "Are you kidding me?"