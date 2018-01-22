Laverne Cox Is Cosmopolitan's First Transgender Cover Star and It's Fierce AF

Laverne Cox is a bonafide history-maker, this time as the first transgender woman to land a Cosmpolitan magazine cover!

The Orange Is the New Black star and LGBT rights activist appears on Cosmo South Africa's February 2018 issue, looking all kinds of empowered in a sexy bodysuit for the mag's #SayYesToLove edition. The Valentine's Day-themed issue highlights LGBT issues, and the cover also features a rainbow masthead.

"I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa," Laverne shared on Instagram.

This isn't the first time Cox, 45, has pushed boundaries for the trans community and advocated for greater representation in Hollywood. In 2014, she became the first openly transgender Emmy nominee for her performance in OITNB, and was the first transgender person to cover Time. Laverne being cast in CBS' Doubt also made her the first transgender person to play a transgender character in a recurring role on network television.