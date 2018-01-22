We Need to Talk About Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's Irresistible Relationship

Every award season, a Hollywood couple draws the attention of pop culture fans for all the right reasons.
After the 2018 SAG Awards, we think we found that dynamic duo deserving of some recognition. Can we talk about Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb?!
This past Sunday, the pair arrived arm in arm at the Shrine Auditorium to celebrate Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Along the way, they couldn't help but display their affection for one another in more ways than one.
When appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, E! News' Giuliana Rancic asked the pair for some secrets into their 10-year romance. Let's just say this duo kept it so real.
"Communication," Sam shared before Leslie chimed in. "Good sex and a healthy sense of humor."
Presley Ann/Getty Images
"Humor is very important. She's very funny," he added.
That humor was later put on display when Sam won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. As soon as her man's name was called, Leslie leaned in for a kiss on the lips before playfully slapping him on the back to get on the stage ASAP.
"My beloved Leslie Bibb who puts up with me. I love you, baby," he shared during his acceptance speech.
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb are cute af!— Allegra ? (@allegrissima87) January 22, 2018
At the #GoldenGlobes she chokes him, at the #SAGAwards she shoves him and beats him.
I'm legit concerned for his safety at the Oscars when he'll win ?#samrockwell #lesliebibb pic.twitter.com/etNHxEcnGB
And while the spotlight may be on Sam this award season, there's no question that Leslie is supporting him every time he is nominated for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. After winning his first Golden Globe award earlier this month, it was Leslie cheering him on once cameras stopped rolling.
"I could have strangled him, I hugged him so hard," Leslie told E! News. "I was crying, I was all of it. I don't know, I just didn't expect them to say his name, and it's so long coming for Sam."
She added, "It's really special to be at the Screen Actors Guild [Awards] and to be here, and I really hope the same thing happens and I'll freak out again."
With Oscar nominations being announced tomorrow morning, we're crossing our fingers Sam receives a nomination.
And while his work on the big screen deserves credit, we certainly wouldn't mind another award show with Sam and his leading lady.
