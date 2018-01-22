Naomi Watts Pays Tribute to Heath Ledger on 10th Anniversary of His Death

After Watts and Ledger's split, they both went on to start relationships with fellow actors, Liev Schreiber and Michelle Williams. Ledger began a relationship with Brokeback Mountain co-star Williams later on in 2004 and the duo welcomed a child, Matilda, in Oct. 2005. Ledger and Williams split in Sept. 2007.

On the 10th anniversary of Ledger's passing, Matilda's godparents Busy Philipps and Jake Gyllenhaal remembered their dear friend.

"Friendship can't be explained in a sound bite or can it in three-minute interview and those who can do it I find sort of odd. I happen to not be one of those people," Gyllenhaal told E! News while attending the premiere of his film Wildlife at the Sundance Film Festival. "I think Heath meant a lot to a lot of people, the people who were fans and the people who saw his work and were moved by his work and the people who knew him as a person. He was just an incredible force and is still missed."