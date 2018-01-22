Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Going to Therapy as Wife Catelynn Lowell Continues Treatment

Tyler Baltierra is focusing on himself today.

As wife Catelynn Lowell continues her treatment center stay, the Teen Mom OG star took to social media to reveal he too is seeking professional help and attending therapy.

In a video taken by Tyler, who recently documented a 26-lb. weight loss, he said, "I made it. I made it to my therapist appointment. Putting in a little self-care today, know what I mean?"

"Sometimes you have to put yourself ahead of some other people sometimes in life," he continued. "Doesn't mean you don't love 'em or care about 'em. It just means you love 'em enough to put yourself first so you can be the best ‘you' you can be."