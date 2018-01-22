This 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Trend Had Stars Blushing

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: SAG Awards Accessories, Gina Rodriguez

All the Standout Jewelry You Missed at the SAG Awards 2018

ESC: Calvin Klein, Embargoed

Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Front Calvin Klein Underwear Ad With Kylie & Kendall Jenner

ESC: Allison Williams, Must Do Monday

Allison Williams Wore $6 Lipstick to SAG Awards 2018

ESC:SAG Awards Trends

Move over, Ultra Violet. The Pantone Color of the Year should've been a blush pink. 

While the leading ladies of This Is Us opted for a vibrant cobalt blue for the 2018 SAG Awards, there were several stars who were draped in a hue on the neutral spectrum. It was a surprising trend, considering flesh tones can wash you out if not done perfectly. However, Hollywood's fashion elite not only served as inspiration but as a style guide to do the trend right. 

For instance, if you have fairer skin, like Saoirse Ronan, you may want to try a slightly more saturated pink. If your skin tone is darker, like The Leftovers actress Amanda Warren, you may want to take a twirl in peachy hues. If you think blush may be too subtle, take a page from Connie Britton's book, and opt for the hue in a more statement-making texture, like sequins. 

Photos

Standout Style Moments at SAG Awards 2018

At the very least, these dress colors make really pretty makeup blush hues. So if you don't have anywhere to wear a couture gown to, you can still try wearing the trend in a relatable way. 

ESC: SAG Trends, Dakota Fanning

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning

Not only did The Alienist star wear a beautiful blush-pink custom Prada gown, but her fingernails matched! Celebrity manicurist Lisa Pena Wong created the look with a color called Grace ($10) by Zoya

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown, SAG Awards Trends

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star was adorable and age-appropriate in a sequined, light-pink Calvin Klein halter dress with two hair buns. The Converse were a youthful touch for the actress, who loves to dance. 

ESC: Madeline Brewer, SAG Awards Trends

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Madeline Brewer

The Orange Is the New Black star looked like a beautiful, '50s-inspired cake-topper in a nude Reem Acra dress with beading and pearls. 

Article continues below

ESC: Tanika Ray, SAG Awards Trends

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tanika Ray

The television personality's hot-pink pout was a nice contrast to her sheer, nude dress. 

ESC: Laura Linney, SAG Awards Trends

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Laura Linney

The Ozark actress opted for a pale-pink cape dress with metallic leafing. 

ESC: Saoirse Ronan, SAG Awards Trends

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Saoirse Ronan

Wouldn't the Ladybird actress' Louis Vuitton dress make a beautiful makeup blush hue? It has an innocent but fresh vibe. 

Article continues below

ESC: Connie Britton SAG Awards Trends

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Connie Britton

What country star doesn't love pink sequins? Connie's choice is a little muted in tone but definitely still a standout look. 

ESC: Amanda Warren, SAG Awards Trends

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amanda Warren

More peachy than pink, The Leftovers actress' one-shoulder dress perfectly complemented her skin tone. 

ESC: Marisa Tomei, SAG Awards Trends

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Marisa Tomei

Featuring a slight nude tinge, Marisa's dress may have looked a little too much if either white or a richer shade of pink. The hue is understated but sophisticated. 

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz & Susan Kelechi Watson Match in Cobalt Blue

RELATED ARTICLE: Millie Bobby Brown Is Too Cute in Converse at the SAG Awards 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Saoirse Ronan , Dakota Fanning , Connie Britton , Laura Linney , Millie Bobby Brown , Marisa Tomei , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Red Carpet , 2018 SAG Awards , SAG Awards
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.