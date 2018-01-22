Big Little Lies Season 2 Update: Is Alexander Skarsgård Returning? And Actors Are Pitching Themselves for Parts!

When HBO returns to Monterey for Big Little Lies season two, there will be a lot of returning faces—and some newcomers—mixing it up. But where there be any dead faces?
Alexander Skarsgard, who won an Emmy, Golden Globe and most recently a The Actor from the Screen Actors Guild, is poised to return as Perry Wright, according to TVLine. Yes, the character who died at the end of the season after a confrontation with characters portrayed by Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz.
HBO declined to comment on the casting report and has yet to confirm any cast but Witherspoon and Kidman.
When season two of Big Little Lies was announced, HBO only confirmed Witherspoon and Kidman would be returning to star and executive produce. However, the network said much of the original cast was expected to return. Dern confirmed her involvement at the 2018 Golden Globes.
The cast of season one also included Adam Scott, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling.
After winning at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Kidman revealed she has seen David E. Kelley's scripts for the new batch of episodes. While she remained mum about the details, she did say they were "rich and deep" stories.
HBO
"I will say that we're incredibly grateful to the audiences, and also the press and the critics that have gone and supported this show beyond what we ever expected, and to then will a second season into fruition—it's amazing. Because this was not expected. We weren't going to do it. It was a limited series, a one-off and through the actual just people really wanting it we said, ‘Ok let's see what we can do,'" Kidman told E! News' Sibley Scoles backstage at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Here's how HBO is describing the new season: "The subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."
New characters, according to Vulture, include a teacher at Otter Bay Elementary School played by Michael Perkins, and another new school employee who befriends Jane. Bonnie's parents are also expected to appear. Executive producer Bruna Papandrea told E! News some stars have thrown their hats into the ring for potential roles.
"I get calls about actors, some of them quite well known, who say, ‘If there's anything in Big Little Lies,' ‘cause I think they also saw we had a lot of fun as a group together and people kind of want to come to that party, which I think is really great," Papandrea said.
Papandrea admitted a lot of the cast is coming back and there are only a "few new roles" to cast, but the show does have a wish list.
Big Little Lies season two will likely premiere in 2019.