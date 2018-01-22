Big Little Lies Season 2 Update: Is Alexander Skarsgård Returning? And Actors Are Pitching Themselves for Parts!

When HBO returns to Monterey for Big Little Lies season two, there will be a lot of returning faces—and some newcomers—mixing it up. But where there be any dead faces?

Alexander Skarsgard, who won an Emmy, Golden Globe and most recently a The Actor from the Screen Actors Guild, is poised to return as Perry Wright, according to TVLine. Yes, the character who died at the end of the season after a confrontation with characters portrayed by Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz.

HBO declined to comment on the casting report and has yet to confirm any cast but Witherspoon and Kidman.